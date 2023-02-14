2023 is certainly off to a great start for the Queens rapper-turned-business mogul as he finds a new home at FOX Entertainment. Today (Feb. 14), 50 Cent’s latest non-exclusive broadcast deal with the company is completed and his resume just leveled up a bit more. FOX announced that he will “develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series” in partnership with his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Any series that comes from the deal will be produced by G-Unit Film & Television in association with Fox Entertainment Studios, and will be owned by Fox Entertainment. The news comes just months after Fif publicly shamed STARZ by criticizing them for “dumb s**t” toward the end of their deal.

50 Cent is the goat. That’s the tweet. — emanuel_nik (@emanuel_nikolas) February 12, 2023

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 said in a statement. He went further to take a trip to his Instagram for a quick flex. “How’s your day going, mines is going good. Happy Valentine’s Day GLG Green Light Gang i don’t miss FOX BOOM,” he captioned.

Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, Michael Thorn, also had words to share. “Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” he declared. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

Congratulations to the Queens icon for yet another secured win. Check out his post below.