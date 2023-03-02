Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Yesterday (March 1), 50 Cent seemingly ushered his social media followers into a frenzy as they attempted to dissect his latest post. The “21 Questions” songwriter teased a possible new project, “Vice City,” but left little to no information about what media form it would be released in. Only someone familiar with Grand Theft Auto, the series of action-adventure games in imaginary locations based on areas in America, could possibly understand “Vice City.” It is a fictional city inspired by Miami and the setting for the game series Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. “I will explain this later, GLG,” 50 Cent captioned his post. “Green Light gang. This s**t is bigger than ‘Power,’ trust me. Boom.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

50 cent is already the executive producer of STARZ’s “Power Universe,” which includes “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” He is also EP of the streaming platform’s “BMF,” currently airing every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

On Feb. 14, 50 Cent signed a non-exclusive broadcast deal with FOX entertainment after ending his rocky relationship with STARZ. FOX announced that 50 Cent will “develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series” in partnership with his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 Cent said in a statement. He then shared the news on IG along with a quick flex. “How’s your day going? Mines is going good. Happy Valentine’s Day, GLG Green Light Gang. I don’t miss. FOX. BOOM,” he captioned the post.

Michael Thorn, FOX Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, also shared some words about the new deal. “Whether it’s music, film, or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” he declared. “He is the rare multihyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for FOX with him and his team.”

