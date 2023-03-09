Photo: Cover art for re’mi’s “In n Out” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Back in February, London talent re’mi unveiled his latest single, “In n Out,” a smooth offering that he produced alongside Joco. The track sees him on a stream of consciousness about his life and career.

“Before I had the Timbs or the Vans on, I could never hear a comment from an anon, them man are talkin’ in space, it’s all weightless, couldn’t be a fool on my Vandross… If you see me on my Js, I’m prolly wit’ some 1s, have similarities to Ye, but I’m without a god…”

Formerly known as Reppatwa, re’mi has been making waves via well-received drops like “Can I Tell U..,” “Bittersweet,” “What Else?,” “Window Seat,” and Bring a Friend, the last of which is a four-song EP alongside producer JON. Via press release, he explained the meaning behind his updated moniker.

“The name is a spin on my birth name,” re’mi revealed. “I wanted my music to come from a more honest place. I like to find balance in my music between rapping and melodies — the apostrophe is meant to signify that with the two letters on each side.”

About a decade ago, re’mi delivered his J Dilla-inspired debut LP, Reppalations, an amazing blend of infectious harmonies and traditional hip hop lyricism. Following that came the equally dope project A Collection, a full-length offering that delved further into West Coast vibes.

In an interview with with Behind The Dreams (above), re’mi opened up about his writing process, or lack thereof.

“Do you want to learn the main reason I learned how to freestyle? ‘Cause I have a short memory,” he admitted. “So I would often forget my lyrics and I’m just like, ‘Now I’m going to have to improvise. Then that’s just how it came about.'”

Press play on re’mi’s “In n Out” single below.

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Rae Sremmurd announce 'Sremm 4 Life' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Nafe Smallz connects with Krept & Konan for "Groupie"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Digga D is back with latest single "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Fat Joe says early '90s hip hop was about lifting the culture to another level

By Cierra Jones

  /  03.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Kenny Mason and Tony Shhnow declare "100 or Nun" in latest visual

By Jon Powell

  /  03.09.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

SNOT joins Eem Triplin for "LET YOU KNOW" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr

  /  03.09.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Rap Snacks introduces Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"-inspired Nocho Nachos

By Cierra Jones

  /  03.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo team up for new “RNQ” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones

  /  03.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023
