Smino recently unveiled his Luv 4 Rent album. The body of work was equipped with features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Kal Banx, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more across 15 tracks. Preceding the project were a good amount of well-received singles, including “Matinee,” “Louphoria,” and “Modennaminute.”

Yesterday (Feb. 9), the Missouri-bred artist dropped off a treat for his fans, a brand new bar-heavy offering titled “Smi, Myself and I (Freestyle).” The accompanying clip was shot by The Film Lord and followed Smino along during his tour adventures. On the track, he spits some bars over an instrumental of Beyoncé’s classic “Me, Myself, and I” record from her debut album:

“I only look up to my Visine, Smi, myself and Irene, I be in the cut like I.V. (Uh)/ Jim Carrey to Nina Simone, bro gon’ let freedom ring, whoever carry my semen gon’ go on and become big queen, like Latif’/ Viva la hallways, shout luh Bari, Trell, oh, yeah, big Monte (Monte), been on the art wave, I might cop a yacht, name that bih’ Basqui’ (Basqui’)/ Hit up my jeweler ASAP, paycheck, brand new Patek.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smino is on tour with frequent collaborator and Dreamville mainstay JID. The “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” kicked off on Jan. 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington and will make stops across the U.S. in cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, Tennessee on March 29. In related news, the “Wild Irish Roses” singer also was recently honored by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones with his very own Smino Day that will be celebrated in his city each year on Dec. 18.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)” down below.