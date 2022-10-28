Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  10.28.2022

There is no doubt about it that Smino is one of the illest artists today and he continues to prove this assertion with each and every release. He is not the type of rapper that will release music every few months like others, but he chooses to let his fans sit with the music and appreciate it for what it is for a nice amount of time. This works to his advantage every single time because the anticipation for his releases are always high — and he is known to deliver. Today (Oct. 28), the St. Louis artist gives fans another reason to rejoice with the release of his new album Luv 4 Rent.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this week, Smino explained the meaning behind Luv 4 Rent and how the album saved his life. “This whole album, it’s about having fun and recognizing your inner love. Straight up self-love vibe,” he said. “I felt like I wasn’t personally doing that for myself, and I felt like I was just giving that out too much and not really taking it in. So I was in that place, I was in the middle of that and I was like, ‘Damn, how I’ma get out of this?’ And the art imitates life, you feel me? And that’s my life. So, s**t, that’s what I ended up making it about. Low key, this album probably just saved my life a little bit.”

Over the 15-track album, Smino called on J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Ravyn Lenae and more for features. Check it out now!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Smino

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Business | 'Bet on Black'

“Bet on Black” is back! Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Remy Ma, and executive Ron ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.25.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale

Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
View More