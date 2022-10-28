There is no doubt about it that Smino is one of the illest artists today and he continues to prove this assertion with each and every release. He is not the type of rapper that will release music every few months like others, but he chooses to let his fans sit with the music and appreciate it for what it is for a nice amount of time. This works to his advantage every single time because the anticipation for his releases are always high — and he is known to deliver. Today (Oct. 28), the St. Louis artist gives fans another reason to rejoice with the release of his new album Luv 4 Rent.

I feel blessed to have heard da album early at tha open house. Cant wait fa the rest of y’all to hear the album. Smi casually played us not jus album of da year…but album of the past 4 years he ain’t dropped😂 https://t.co/qcnHXut6bP — Josh P (@JoshPfromca) October 25, 2022

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this week, Smino explained the meaning behind Luv 4 Rent and how the album saved his life. “This whole album, it’s about having fun and recognizing your inner love. Straight up self-love vibe,” he said. “I felt like I wasn’t personally doing that for myself, and I felt like I was just giving that out too much and not really taking it in. So I was in that place, I was in the middle of that and I was like, ‘Damn, how I’ma get out of this?’ And the art imitates life, you feel me? And that’s my life. So, s**t, that’s what I ended up making it about. Low key, this album probably just saved my life a little bit.”

Over the 15-track album, Smino called on J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Ravyn Lenae and more for features. Check it out now!