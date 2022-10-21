Photo: Denita Turner  
By Regina Cho
  /  10.21.2022

On Oct. 28, Smino will officially unveil his Luv 4 Rent album, a long-awaited a follow-up to 2018’s NOIR. In the meantime, he has dropped off some previews from the body of work like “I Deserve,” “Rice & Gravy,” “24-8,” and “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. Today (Oct. 21), the St. Louis-bred rapper continues his momentum with “Matinee,” a breezy new single that sees production from Kyle Banks. On the track, Smi name-drops plenty of cities in his verse:

I been drinkin’ all night (Huh), and I’m smokin’ all right (Hm, oh)/ St. Louis to Shanghai, St. Lucia, can’t lose, we loose, we goosed up, baby, my baby do it like she tryna pay her rent/ East LA, live in the Wood, I feel like Clint (Ooh-woo, ooh-ooh-woo)/ Ayy, I know the whole world just a matinee but pull down your mask, hit this gas with me

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Smino delved into how “Matinee” was made effortlessly. “Big tune, bro. Big tune. Shout out my boy Kyle Banks,” he said. “Man, it was so crazy. Kyle gave me that beat. I freestyled that song, bro. It was really like one of them one-takers. I just got the rapping and going. It just felt right. It did make it itself for sure. It’s a big old party, bro. I want people to have fun with this one.”

In related news, the “Wild Irish Roses” rapper recently announced he will officially be heading out on the road with Dreamville’s very own JID for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey kicks off next January in Seattle, WA and will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in March.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “Matinee” single from his forthcoming Luv 4 Rent album.

