Currently, fans are patiently waiting for an official release date for Smino’s forthcoming project, Luv 4 Rent. In the meantime, he dropped off some previews from the body of work like “I Deserve,” “Rice & Gravy,” “24-8,” and “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. Yesterday (Oct. 4), the St. Louis-bred star circled back to drop the official music video for “90 Proof,” which is directed by Phillip Youmans. In the new clip, Smino goes out for a lunch date right before things take a turn as his lyrics play:

I bought a condo and it’s cozy, my neighbors nosey as hell, young n***a walked in with his kids/ They don’t know who he is, they just know that he up, no tint on the Rollie, I just move around doley, untouched/ Not ’cause I’m hard, because I got God, I heard that you blowin’ up fast, but I think it’s better to slowly erupt/ The money was burnin’ a hole in my pocket, the 90 done burned a lil’ hole in my gut/

In terms of other collaborations within the last year, Smino can be heard dishing out verses on recent tracks like “Right Track” by Syd, “Louie Bag” by Yebba, and “So.Incredible.pkg” by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats. He also joined forces with Saba during Black History Month in 2021 to contribute to the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack with “Plead The .45.”

Smino’s last project was his She Already Decided mixtape that was released in 2020. Since then, he has dropped off loose cuts like “Tempo,” “Backstage Pass” with Monte Booker and The Drums, “Baguetti” with JID and Kenny Beats, and “Dragonball Durag” with Thundercat and Guapdad 4000.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “90 Proof” music video down below.