Photo: “90 Proof” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022

Smino is currently putting the finishing touches on his Luv 4 Rent album, which is making landfall soon. So far, fans have been able to enjoy a few previews from the project like “I Deserve,” “Rice & Gravy,” and “24-8.” Today (Sept. 30), the St. Louis-bred star returns with “90 Proof,” his highly anticipated new track featuring an assist from J. Cole. The offering was initially premiered on Hot 104.1 last week for fans to enjoy. On the song, the two trade bars back and forth effortlessly:

I bought a condo and it’s cozy, my neighbors nosey as hell, young n***a walked in with his kids/ They don’t know who he is, they just know that he up, no tint on the Rollie, I just move around doley, untouched/ Not ’cause I’m hard, because I got God, I heard that you blowin’ up fast, but I think it’s better to slowly erupt/ The money was burnin’ a hole in my pocket, the ninety done burned a lil’ hole in my gut/ We walked in the function, that dawg got to bumpin’, my dawg got to rushin’ like Soviet pup

In terms of other collaborations within the last year, Smino can be heard dishing out verses on recent tracks like “Right Track” by Syd, “Louie Bag” by Yebba, and “So.Incredible.pkg” by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats. He also joined forces with Saba during Black History Month in 2021 to contribute to the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack with “Plead The .45.”

Smino’s last project was his She Already Decided mixtape that came out in 2020. Since then, he has dropped off loose cuts like “Tempo,” “Backstage Pass” with Monte Booker and The Drums, “Baguetti” with JID and Kenny Beats, and “Dragonball Durag” with Thundercat and Guapdad 4000.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “90 Proof” single featuring J. Cole down below.

Trippie Redd drops new 'First Draft' two-pack

By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022

Quavo and Takeoff say "Nothing Changed" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022
J. Cole
Singles
Smino

Trippie Redd drops new 'First Draft' two-pack

By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022

Quavo and Takeoff say "Nothing Changed" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022
