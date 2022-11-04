Last week, Smino officially unveiled his Luv 4 Rent album. The body of work was equipped with features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Kal Banx, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more across 15 tracks. Preceding the project were a good amount of well-received singles, including “Matinee,” “Louphoria,” and “Modennaminute.”

Today (Nov. 4), the Missouri-bred talent brings forth the latest offering from the LP, his official music video for “90 Proof” featuring North Carolina’s very own J. Cole. Directed by filmmaker Philip Youmans, the cinematic visual opens up by showing the duo having fun with friends at a house party before things take a strange and dark turn. On the song, Cole adds his signature touch during his guest verse:

“I bought a condo and it’s cozy, my neighbors nosey as f**k, they see a young n***a walked in with his kids/ They don’t know who he is, they just know that he up, no chain or no Rollie, I move around doley, untouched/ Not ’cause I’m hard, because I got God/ I heard that you blowin’ up fast, but I think it’s better to slowly erupt, that money was burnin’ a hole in my pocket”

“Luv 4 Rent is based on the different types of love,” Smino shared about the album via press release. “Bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, and family love. It’s about the different ways I gave out my heart to the point where I didn’t have enough left for myself.”

In related news, the “Wild Irish Roses” emcee recently announced his annual Kribmas benefit concert is officially returning this year. The show will be held on Dec. 18 at Stifel Theatre in his hometown of St. Louis.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “90 Proof” music video featuring J. Cole down below.