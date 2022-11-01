Last week, Smino officially unveiled his Luv 4 Rent album. The body of work was equipped with features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Kal Banx, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more across 15 tracks. Preceding the project were a good amount of well-received singles, including “Matinee,” “90 Proof,” “Louphoria,” and “Modennaminute.”

Yesterday (Oct. 31), the St. Louis-bred talent shared the latest offering from the album, the official visualizer for “Lee & Lovie.” The new clip is a short film by Phillip Youmans and sees Smino and his friends gather in a beautiful backyard as they all tend to their hair in front of one mirror. On the song, Smi’s opening line references one of his most signature bars:

“My baby got my undivided attention, shawty so cuidado/ So pretty when the sun kiss your brown skin, ‘round applause, make the a** go bravo/ Give so much of myself to others, I’m runnin’ out of self of my own s**t but as long as you put you first we don’t got to rehearse”

“Luv 4 Rent is based on the different types of love,” Smino shared about the album via press release. “Bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, and family love. It’s about the different ways I gave out my heart to the point where I didn’t have enough left for myself.”

In related news, the “Wild Irish Roses” emcee recently announced he will officially be heading out on the road with Dreamville’s very own JID for their joint “Luv Is 4Ever Tour.” The 32-city journey kicks off next January in Seattle, WA and will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in March.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “Lee & Lovie” visualizer down below.