This past Sunday (Dec. 18), Smino held his fifth annual Kribmas concert at St. Louis’ Stifel Theatre in celebration of the upcoming holiday. Just before the event came to a close, the “Amphetamine” talent was surprised with a video from the city’s mayor, Tishaura Jones, who both congratulated him on his success and presented him with an amazing honor:

“I just want to congratulate Smino on the five-year anniversary of Kribmas. You’re always outreaching the community and being just a wonderfully talented artist. And it’s my pleasure as mayor of the city of St. Louis to declare today, Dec. 18, as Smino Day.”

Back in October, Smino blessed the masses with his third studio LP, Luv 4 Rent, a 15-song body of work with additional features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Production on the album was handled by the likes of Monte Booker, Childish Major, DJ Dahi, Chi Chi, and Kal Banx. Luv 4 Rent received critical acclaim and became his most commercially successful body of work to date, peaking at No. 50 and No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smino will be joining JID on their “Luv Is 4Ever Tour,” which kicks off next January and will hit up a slew of North American cities until the end of March. In a past interview for REVOLT’s “Tour Tales” series, Smino opened up about what fans can expect from him whenever he touches the stage:

“It’s church. It’s a rap show. It’s a rock concert. It’s like the first day of school. You’re going to see everybody [looking] fly. You might find you a boo. A lot of girls… There are so many pretty black girls at my show.”

Check out video footage of Smino‘s special day below.