Last month, Smino officially unveiled his Luv 4 Rent album. The body of work was equipped with features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Kal Banx, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more across 15 tracks. Preceding the project were a good amount of well-received singles, including “Matinee,” “Louphoria,” and “Modennaminute.”

Yesterday (Nov. 28), the Missouri-bred artist dropped off the latest offering from the project, the official visual for “No L’s.” The new clip takes place at the Skansas City DMV and is directed by Phillip Youmans, who has handled all of the visualizers from the project so far. Throughout the video, Smi spends the day trying to get a new driver’s license photo taken, only to face several obstacles along the way. The song also features a sample of “Knock Knock” by Monica:

“Knock, knock, knock, loud knockin’, good weed knockin’ at your door/ These girls say, Smino, don’t you know Friday your day?/ I told her, I’m up on Venus right now, girl, I’m outta your space, and I know we face to face but I’m outta my body today/ A n***a done worked so hard, I ain’t even noticing gains, my only goal, get everything I want, then give it away/ Cheesecake, sweepstake, plant seeds, irrigate”

“Hate [the] DMV. My a** still ain’t got no license,” Smino humorously wrote as his Instagram caption. “‘No L’s visualizer on YouTube now! Lincoln bio. Starring Smi, myself, and I, and [Finster Velli].”

In related news, the “Wild Irish Roses” emcee recently announced his annual Kribmas benefit concert is officially returning this year. The show will be held on Dec. 18 at Stifel Theatre in his hometown of St. Louis.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “No L’s” visualizer down below.