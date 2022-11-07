“REVOLT Black News Weekly” aired on Friday (Nov. 4) to discuss controversial remarks made by Kanye West, legislation that would prevent lyrics from being used in the court of law, and the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff. REVOLT guest host Tezlyn Figaro led the episode titled, “Celebrating the Life of Takeoff, George Floyd’s Family Speaks to ‘RBNW’ Exclusively, and Hip-Hop, Politics, and Rap Lyrics.”

She was joined by George Floyd’s cousin Tera Brown, raptivist Mysonne Linen, Garcelle Beauvais, music artist Say Rex, and Florida attorney general candidate Aramis Ayala. REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue McCullough also brought viewers the latest in celebrity news, during which she spoke with Danai Gurira, remembered the life and legacy of Takeoff, and more.

Figaro opened the show by discussing West’s dangerous rhetoric after he spewed false claims about Floyd’s death on “Drink Champs.” While speaking with show host N.O.R.E., he said, “They hit him with the Fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck.” West shared the false statement despite the fact that an autopsy report confirmed Floyd died from asphyxia as a result of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

While speaking with REVOLT, Vivica A. Fox said, “I hope George Floyd’s family goes after him for defamation of character. We have got to cancel him, and I know we do not try to be in cancel culture, but we got to hit him in his pockets now because he obviously does not care about the African-American culture.”

Figaro interviewed Brown, who said West’s remarks are insensitive and baseless because “it was proven in a court of law that [Floyd] was murdered.”

“For family members who loved [Floyd] and had to see the way that he was murdered… at this point, it’s hard for us to even look at TV or social media because honestly I don’t even want to hear the comments and things that are being said,” Brown explained.

During the discussion, Linen criticized West and concluded that he may “be the most dangerous Black man in the world.” He emphasized that it is important that the Black community hold the Chicago rapper accountable and utilize social media to speak out against him. He added, “People have exalted [Ye] to some level of leadership that I don’t believe that he’s earned.”

Later in the show, McCullough hosted her “Entertainment Remix” segment, during which she caught up with the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the film’s premiere in New York City. She interviewed Lupita Nyong’o, who said being a part of Ryan Coogler’s film was “humbling. It’s pride-inducing. It’s overwhelming at times, but it’s meaningful.”

McCullough also caught up with Gurira, who expressed to REVOLT that losing Chadwick Boseman to colorectal cancer in 2020 “was devastating.” “Of course filming the sequel was something that Ryan was very clear that he felt that’s what Chad would’ve wanted,” Gurira added.

During the segment, McCullough also remembered the life and legacy of Grammy-nominated artist Takeoff. On Nov. 1, the 28-year-old was attending a private event in Houston, Texas with Quavo when shots rang out. Shortly after, the young rapper was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

A.R. Shaw, author of “Trap History,” reminisced about Takeoff’s career. “Takeoff was a quiet, humble artist, but at the same time, when it came to delivering on songs, he often stood out and a lot of times, he didn’t get credit because he wasn’t really boisterous,” he recalled. Shaw continued, “He really didn’t brag, and he wasn’t the type of person that just registered screen time. But, when it came to actually putting in work musically, he did his thing.”