A U.K. family is mourning the loss of a loving mother who suffered life-threatening injuries outside a popular concert venue in London. The Metropolitan Police said Rebecca Ikumelo passed away on Saturday (Dec. 17). She and seven others were injured when ticketless fans caused a crowd rush outside Brixton Academy on Thursday (Dec. 15).

Thousands of others were at the venue for Nigerian artist Asake’s concert. The establishment is one of the most famous in London. According to CBS, it was built as a theater in the 1920s. Authorities said Ikumelo and two other women were critically harmed when the crowd attempted to gain entry to the venue.

“Rebecca was a graduate of nursing. She was an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids. She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love,” said the woman’s family in a statement. Police said an autopsy would be performed to determine her exact cause of death on Sunday (Dec. 18).

Asake posted a statement online that read in part, “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away… I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.”

Several videos of the incident have surfaced online, which show the flood of people moving toward Brixton’s entrance. In the horrifying clips, attendees can be heard screaming as police attempt to push back on the crowd. Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, expressed his heartbreak over the death on Thursday. “Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family and loved ones. My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident,” Khan tweeted.

I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo – who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton. Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/DPkoDrmzG6 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 17, 2022

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said there are potentially up to 4,000 witnesses of the tragic incident. “We have set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos… We want to urge any members of the public with information to come forward,” he shared.