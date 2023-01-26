Back in December of last year, SZA unveiled her long-awaited sophomore LP, SOS, a 23-song body of work with assists from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The project skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it has remained for six weeks.

One standout from SOS is the Carter Lang and Rob Bisel-produced “Kill Bill,” which sees SZA using a Quentin Tarantino classic to reveal thoughts about an ex-lover:

“I’m still a fan even though I was salty, hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy, hate to see you happy if I’m not the one drivin’, I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men, I don’t want none, I just want you, if I can’t have you, no one should, I might, I might kill my ex, not the best idea, his new girlfriend‘s next, how’d I get here?”

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), SZA dropped off an acoustic version of “Kill Bill” for fans to enjoy. In this rendition, her vocals are even more pronounced over a single guitar.

This is also wild as fuck . THANK YOU . Surprises coming soon 😈 pic.twitter.com/G9Szg0yIDI — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

Taking to social media, the TDE songstress thanked her fans for her latest Billboard achievement. She also hinted at “surprises” that are “coming soon.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, SZA opened up to PEOPLE about being bullied during her high school years. She also deduced that it was those experiences that made her into the person she is today:

“I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am. It’s like, I didn’t go to prom because I didn’t have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with… All these things, if I had such a fulfilling existence and experience in high school, I would’ve felt validated to the point where I didn’t need to do anymore.”

Press play on “Kill Bill (Acoustic)” below.