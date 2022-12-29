Earlier this month, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore LP, SOS, a 23-song offering with additional features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The project was a commercial success for the New Jersey-raised songstress, becoming her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In addition to topping charts around the globe, SOS crossed the gold-certified mark mere weeks after its arrival.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence Louis Henderson Jr. — better known as Punch — took to social media to speak on SZA’s hit record and thank the fans for their unwavering support:

“I never really focus on the numbers too much. Of course I pay attention to them, the quality of the art is always at the forefront for me. But these SOS numbers aren’t too shabby (laughs)… Shout out to the real fans who stayed down and stayed patient. Shout to TDE and the doubters who doubted us. Love y’all.”

He also shared a few words for those that criticized the album’s series of delays: “A few of y’all n**gas had a lot to say (laughs). I won’t bring it up. I see you. Oh, how fast they forget. I’ve been debating [whether] to remind n**gas or not. But they know (laughs).”

SZA also expressed her appreciation to her supporters on social media with a heartfelt message of her own:

“I just wanna say the way y’all been riding for me and genuinely wanna see me win [and] get my first number one means SO much… Community is everything and I couldn’t do any of this without Y’ALL. THANK YOU, I LOVE AND APPRECIATE YOU.”

Check out both Punch and SZA’s tweets to fans below. If you missed it, you can stream SOS in its entirety here.

