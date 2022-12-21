SZA claims that the reason some of her fan-favorite songs didn’t make SOS is because of her team.

In an interview clip shared on social media on Monday (Dec. 19), the R&B superstar can be heard explaining why songs adored by her fans didn’t quite make the recent project. “A song called ‘Boy From South Detroit’ that Twitter wanted really bad, Rob nor Punch really cared about that song,” said SZA. “They weren’t excited about it and Rob was just like, ‘I don’t really think this is the song.’ And then Punch was indifferent about the song, but I was like, ‘No, I really believe in this!'”

While the particular track didn’t make the cut, the “Smoking on my Ex Pack” singer did reveal that the song will appear on a forthcoming deluxe edition of SOS before opening up about another one that got away. She explained why “Joni” wasn’t included on the album. “Punch was like, ‘This song has been out for years! And no one wants to hear songs that were out for years. Everyone wants to hear new songs from you,'” SZA shared. “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ Of course that’s a song they’re asking for on the internet.”

SZA revealed why fan-favorite tracks like “PSA”, “Boy from South Detroit”, “Joni “and more did not make it onto the ‘SOS’ album: pic.twitter.com/wh33woJ6tu — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 19, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, SOS just landed SZA her very first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. In addition to that, it made history with the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album after moving a total of 318,000 first-week units. Despite her success as an artist, the songstress expressed her desire to take another hiatus. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” said SZA in a recent interview with Consequence. “We kinda knocked it out. I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”