Last Friday (Dec. 9), SZA unveiled her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP contains appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. To celebrate the project’s arrival, the Top Dawg Entertainment singer paired the album with the official music video for “Nobody Gets Me.”

Although SOS has been garnering generally positive reviews from fans, SZA is just relieved the body of work is finally out and is now ready to take a hiatus once again. In a new interview with Consequence that debuted yesterday (Dec. 12), the New Jersey-raised artist suggested that she is going to go M.I.A. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” she said. “We kinda knocked it out. I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

SOS was a follow-up to her widely loved 2017 debut, Ctrl, a 14-song project with appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and plenty more. There was a noticeable five-year gap in between the two albums, making the news of another possible extended break very plausible. Ctrl debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since gone triple Platinum.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “I Hate U” singer delved into how she dislikes being labeled as an R&B artist. “I feel like that’s super disrespectful because people are just like, ‘Oh, ‘cause you’re Black, this is what you have to be,’ like, put in a box. And I hate that,” she said. “With songs on this album, it’s supposed to help round out the picture and the story.”