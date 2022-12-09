Today (Dec. 9), SZA unveiled her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP contains appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. To celebrate the project’s arrival, the Top Dawg Entertainment singer shared the official music video for “Nobody Gets Me.” The new clip is directed by Bradley J. Calder and sees SZA spend a reflective afternoon on a New York City rooftop by herself. On the song, she sings about a past lover who is the only person she can fully be herself with:

“Took a long vacation, no makeup, just JAY-Z/ You were balls-deep, now we beefin’, had me butt naked at the MGM/ So wasted, screamin’ f**k that, blurry now, but I meant it then, hurry now, baby, stick it in/ ‘Fore the memories get to kickin’ in/ It’s too late, I don’t wanna lose, what’s left of you/ How am I supposed to tell you, I don’t wanna see you with anyone but me? Nobody gets me like you/ How am I supposed to let you go? Only like myself when I’m with you/ Nobody gets me, you do (Do)”

SOS follows SZA’s widely loved 2017 debut, Ctrl, a 14-song project with appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and plenty more. Ctrl debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since gone triple Platinum.

As previously reported by REVOLT, SOS may be in a unique position to already be eligible for Gold status. This is because it’s prereleased singles, “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt,” sold a combination of over 500,000 units prior to the full project dropping.

Be sure to press play on SZA’s brand new “Nobody Gets Me” music video down below.