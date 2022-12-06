This Friday (Dec. 9), SZA will officially unveil her S.O.S. album, her highly anticipated sophomore project. Yesterday (Dec. 5), the Top Dawg Entertainment star shared the official tracklist, confirming there will be features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The project will contain 23 songs and house previously released singles like “I Hate U” and “Good Days.”

Shortly afterward, the “All The Stars” singer also unveiled a snippet of “Nobody Gets Me,” the romantic ballad that can be found midway through the tracklist. The song features an acoustic instrumental while SZA’s vocals are the star of the show. Through her lyrics, she sings to a past lover who is the only person she can fully be herself with:

“Get to kickin’ n’ it’s too late, I don’t wanna lose/ What’s left of you, how am I supposed to do it?/ I don’t wanna see you with anyone but me, nobody gets me like you/ How am I supposed to let you go? Only like myself when I’m with you/ Nobody gets me, you do (Do), yeah”

S.O.S. will follow SZA’s 2017 debut Ctrl, a 14-song project with appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and plenty more. Ctrl debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since gone triple Platinum.

In an interview from last month, the New Jersey-raised songstress opened up about the real pressures of delivering an album. “I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart,” she said. “But it’s not, like, the album pressure. It’s just life is f**king hard. To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f**king crazy. This isn’t meant for a person. It’s meant for a machine.”

Be sure to press play on SZA’s brand new “Nobody Gets Me” snippet down below.