Back in November, GloRilla dropped off her latest body of work, Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-song offering with additional features from Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Niki Pooh, and HitKidd, the last of whom produced the runaway hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The project peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 thanks to roughly 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Last Thursday (Dec. 8), the Memphis talent appeared on “COLORS” to perform “Out Loud Thinking,” the closing cut from the aforementioned EP. Produced by AYOKXNZO and Kalabasas, the track sees GloRilla keeping it real about both her character and the ups and downs that she’s experienced in her life thus far:

“When they treat you like the strongest, it make you the weakest, the one that always gon’ come through when anybody need it, but my pride so big that if I need it, I keep it a secret, so if I ever ask for help, that mean I really need it, sometimes I wanna hear I love you ’cause I really need it, and if I ever said I love you, then I really mean it, used to think that love was blind until I actually seen it, to cut you off, don’t need no scissors now, just need a reason…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, GloRilla revealed on social media that she and her friends decided to do a cleanse earlier this year:

“Me, Teezy [and] Keila did a 60-day cleanse starting March 1 of this year, which was supposed to be over May 1 because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year… We said something gotta give, so we said for 60 days, no n**gas, no clubbing, no alcohol.”

Press play on GloRilla‘s “COLORS” performance below.