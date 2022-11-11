This is clearly GloRilla’s season. The newly signed CMG (Collective Music Group) rapper has been on a quick rise to fame since the release of her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd earlier this year. It did not take long for the record to go viral, ultimately having the streets in a chokehold. In less than seven months, the Memphis star is already a household name. This is a major accomplishment to say the least, keeping in mind that it takes the average artist a few years to even get a real buzz. With her new Anyways, Life’s Great EP fresh off the press today (Nov. 11), Big Glo unveils the visual for “Nut Quick,” and it should not be a surprise if this bop takes off like “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2.”

ANYWAYS LIFES GREAT !!!! THANK YOUUUU https://t.co/y2hOZXt3cd — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 11, 2022

The visual, directed by Ben Marc, shows the Memphis rapper lashing out on the simps and her haters while taking over a block and a boutique shop with her ratchet friends and a gang of twerkers. “It’s b**ches that congratulate me knowing they wanna see me flop,” raps Glo. “It’s n**gas in my DM tryna drop a lo’ to give me top,” she continues. She even added a sprinkle of parsley with a JT cameo, acting as a therapist. The City Girl knew her role and played it well as GloRilla aired out her grievances by saying that her sneaky link could have been her favorite, but he nuts quick.

While the single is already a catchy and infectious bop, the visual adds great substance to the record overall. Judging by the looks of it, “Nut Quick” will be just as big as her previous hit records in the near future. Tune in to the video now and stream Glo’s new EP while you’re at it.