A master artist and graphic designer’s impressive skills have social media at a loss for words after he unveiled his new tribute to Takeoff.

The artist, who goes by Ron Da Don on Instagram, shared the colored pencil artwork featuring the musician on Nov. 18, but it is the video of Takeoff’s father, Kenneth Ball, receiving the portrait that has fans talking. On Saturday (Nov. 19), Ron posted a clip showing Ball marveling over the work of art.

“Wow, oh man, oh man, I love the eyes… Wow… I love it,” Ball said of the drawing, which depicts a black, star-filled backdrop and four images that span Takeoff’s childhood and his time as an international music icon. But the most captivating aspect of the piece may just be how the rapper’s eyes are rendered in the illustration.

“When times get a little hard, you get to missing him, you can just look at the picture,” Ron told Ball. “I wanted it to seem he was part of the galaxy.”

In a separate post, he wrote: “The dedication this took really made me appreciate the life and legacy of Kirsnick. He was much more than who he came to be! From interviews to his verses alone, understanding not only the person but the talent and vibe he possessed was nothing short of AMAZING! There will never be a shining star as special as Kirsnick Khari ‘Takeoff’ Ball!”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally shot while attending a private party at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1.

The Migos rapper’s life was celebrated with his family, friends, industry peers, and fans in a public memorial service held earlier this month at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The service reached capacity shortly after tickets to the service were released.

Fans who were unable to make it inside the venue lined the streets of Atlanta, where Takeoff’s casket made its last trip through the city. While the somber day was marked by rain, at least one person was able to find a silver lining. “My granny told me if it rains on a funeral, God’s got them. Long live Takeoff,” one Takeoff fan wrote on Twitter.

Following the service, Quavo and Offset broke their silence on their group member’s death, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media. A nonprofit organization, The Rocket Foundation, has also been created in his honor to fund programs combating gun violence. To donate, click here.

See Ron Da Don’s tribute below.