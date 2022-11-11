The Verzuz debate between 21 Savage and Kodak Black continues to heat up. As previously reported on REVOLT, 21 was in a recent Clubhouse chat when he claimed he would beat anyone from his 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle. It wasn’t long before Kodak responded on Instagram, calling the Atlanta rapper’s comments “cap.” 21 then doubled down during a Twitch stream with Kai Cenat:

“I’m smokin’ Kodak… N**gas be acting like I don’t got that s**t. That’s what be the problem… Before all this Drake s**t, I been having hits. I been having diamond songs and s**t. I’m probably the only n**ga of this generation to go platinum with no features… Savage went platinum with no features [on] my first album.”

Yesterday (Nov. 10), Kodak returned to IG Live to make it clear that he wants the Verzuz to happen:

“21 don’t want the smoke, fam. That n**ga ain’t say nothin’ yet. I done DM’d that n**ga. Man, what’s up? Run it. I done hit Verzuz… Don’t be cappin’ on this internet [if] you ain’t ready to stand up in that fire, boy… 21 don’t want the smokes (laughs). Drake know that n**ga don’t want the smokes. Drake know what’s goin’ on, boy.”

He also revealed upcoming collaborations with Drake while giving credit to the Toronto star and 21 for their latest album, Her Loss:

“Me and Drake got so much… Me and Drake got a few songs. We gon’ see when Drake gon’ put them b**ches out. I ain’t gon’ lie, I f**k wit’ that boy Savage, he straight. But this like his best music, this s**t wit’ him and Drake. Like that boy best music… I listen to that s**t, the album straight.”

Check out Kodak Black‘s full response below.