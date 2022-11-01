Photo: Video screenshot from Kodak Black’s “Better Run (Day Is Done)”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.01.2022

Last week, Kodak Black released his latest project, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, a 19-song offering with additional contributions from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to collect between 34,000 to 39,000 first-week album-equivalent units.

Today (Nov. 1), the Floridian star returns with a new single titled “Better Run (Day is Done),” complete with a matching visual in celebration of Halloween. Directed by Young Chang, the clip begins with some friends playing cards on a front porch. At one point, one of them tells the story of Halloween Bill Kill, a gremlin who comes out at night to attack unsuspecting people during the holiday. Viewers can then see the gruesome carnage unfold in between shots of Kodak in front of a wall lined with doll heads.

Back in February, the Sniper Gang frontman liberated Back for Everything, which boasted 19 cuts and a single assist from Lil Durk. The project also contained the platinum hit “Super Gremlin,” a Jambo and ATL Jacob-produced number that peaked at No. 1 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot 100 charts, respectively. Meanwhile, the gold-certified Back for Everything landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 60,000 first-week album-equivalent units, becoming Kodak’s fourth top 10 album in the U.S.

Outside of his own work, Kodak was also a prominent part of Kendrick Lamar’s May drop Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, appearing on four different songs throughout. He spoke on their connection in an interview for Spotify’s Rap Caviar:

“Both of us, we Geminis. Both of us, you know, we Hebrew Israelite. Me and him, we could talk and he [understands] me beyond … the internet theories. It’s like he got a different perception of me, and he ain’t cap.”

Press play on “Better Run (Day is Done)” below.

