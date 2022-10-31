Last week, Kodak Black dropped off his latest album, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, a 19-song offering with additional features from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny. Today (Oct. 31), the Floridian star decided to celebrate Halloween by dropping off a visual from said project for “300 Blackout,” an Ayo B and Dr. Zeuz-backed effort that’s full of lyrics about wealth and street life:

“Say, I was at the Marriott smokin’ Black & Mild in the elevator, some n**gas made f**ked up decisions where no man can save ’em, everybody know me ’round my way, I’m a bonafide gangster, gunslinger, I let it off broad day, them n**gas was pointin’ fingers, what the f**k I look like bein’ a hater? I made it happy for ’em, my lil’ n**ga started touchin’ paper, I was happy for him, I was in the cell thinkin’ I was comin’ home to you and me, how it was before they booked me, but how it’s lookin’, it’ll never be how it used to be, come on, player, I tried to spare you…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Jhani Haze, Yak The Director, and BYond Ent. Viewers can catch Kodak riding around in a bulletproof truck, delivering his rhymes in the studio, and much more throughout.

Back in February, Kodak released Back For Everything, a well-received body of work with a single contribution from Lil Durk. The project also housed the runaway hit “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at No. 3 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, respectively. The ATL Jacob and Jambo-produced offering also earned Kodak a platinum certification.

Press play on Kodak Black’s “300 Blackout” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1 in full here.