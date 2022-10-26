Last week, fans were able to check out Armani Caesar’s latest body of work, THE LIZ 2, which consists of 17 cuts and additional features from BeatKing, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks, and more. Shortly after the album’s arrival, the Buffalo talent liberated a visual from the project for “Diana,” a collaboration alongside Kodak Black that’s named for its interpolation of Diana Ross’ “Love Takeover.” The Camoflauge Monk-produced effort sees the “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” emcee channeling Lil Kim with boastful bars about her wealth and superiority as a boss:

“Boujee b**ch off the Ace, but get lit off Patrón, gangster b**ch, a female Bugzy Malone, either love me or leave me alone, without a n**ga or a stimulus, know I still stand on my own, and I’ma still shine when these h**s throw shade, got the MAC in the bag case a h** wanna play, put me next to any b**ch, I’ma upgrade, real b**ch, keep a n**ga home like a snow day, but good d**k ain’t bеtter than a bankroll, so a broke n**ga bettеr be thankful, a bust down might make me touch my ankles…”

Directed by Caesar and DevKamara, the accompanying clip for “Diana” shows Caesar and her Floridian counterpart enjoying a night out while fully dressed in white. Later on, both can be seen delivering their rhymes while topless in a high-rise condo.

In a recent installment of REVOLT’s “Tour Tales,” Caesar revealed some big plans for 2023:

“Next year, I’ll be setting up my own tour. I’ll probably be collaborating with somebody on that just to solidify everything to promote the album. I’ll have more features. I will still be with the gang so whenever they have shows, I will always pop out when I can. But, nine times out of 10, they’ll pop out on mine this time.”

Press play on “Diana” — and if you missed it, THE LIZ 2 — below.