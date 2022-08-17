Soon, Armani Caesar will unveil the sequel to her Griselda debut THE LIZ. Following the April release “Poker Night,” the Buffalo talent keeps the momentum going with “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup,” a collaboration alongside close compadres Benny the Butcher and Stove God Cooks. As expected, all parties deliver hard-hitting bars over one of the grimiest, head nod-inducing beats heard this year:

“I’m screamin’ ‘F**k b**ches,’ t**ty-f**k b**ches, I’m up, b**ches, No Doze, what, b**ches? Pearl handle thirty, yeah, booms in the cut, snooze if you want, when I do’s, it gets done, it’s a, it’s that real, p**sy stay mad still, I’ll just light up your ave’ and pop me an Advil, it’s Louis ‘stead of Goose now, hundred dollar hiccups, they say I got the juice now, like I’m Mark Bishop, my only competition starin’ at me in the mirror…”

THE LIZ first made landfall in 2020, complete with 11 dope cuts and — in addition to Benny the Butcher — assists from Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine. Since then, Caesar has continued to contribute to both her label and hometown, appearing on songs like Westside Gunn’s “Liz Loves Luger,” Ché Noir’s “Ladies Brunch,” and the Conflicted soundtrack standout “Nerve of You.”

In a past interview with REVOLT, Caesar spoke on the moment when she knew that making music was the official career move:

“I’d go record back when my mom had the old computer with a voice recorder. I’d hook a mic up and rap over instrumentals, burn them out on a CD. I remember the first time I brought my CD to class, I was letting people listen to it. They’re like, ‘Oh s**t, this s**t is nice.’ … It was on from there.”

Press play on Armani Caesar, Benny the Butcher, and Stove God Cooks‘ “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” below.