It’s been a couple of years since Armani Caesar solidified her Griselda partnership with THE LIZ, which contained 11 cuts and additional features from Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher. Since then, she’s continued to contribute to subsequent Westside Gunn drops like “Liz Loves Luger,” “98 Sabres,” “Mission Accomplished,” and “Forest Lawn” — most recently, she was also featured on Ché Noir‘s Food For Thought standout “Ladies Brunch.”

Back in March, Gunn revealed that the Buffalo emcee will soon return with The Liz 2, unveiling its artwork and confirming an upcoming collaboration with BeatKing. This week, Armani added to that with “Poker Night,” a boastful new offering that sees her rapping about her physical features, her wealth, and her special someone:

“Heaven sent, but one hell of a bitch, hella thick, wit’ one hell of a switch, bougie bitch from the 716, got the Birkin bag wit’ the metal in it, just left the mall wit’ a truck full of bags, the passenger seat got a felon in it, wrappin’ my legs ’round the back of his neck, said he wanna wear me like a medal and shit, his only vices, his money and me, when he hit from the back, make him pull on my weave…”

Courtesy of Dev Kamera comes a matching visual for “Poker Face” that begins with Armani showing off her assets in a sauna. She can also be found lounging around at home, listening to music, and making an unknown trip — presumably to make more money with the rest of her upstate collective.

In addition to “Poker Night,” this month also saw her dropping off short clips for “Mac 10s For Everybody” and “Ginger Rothstein,” both of which are from THE LIZ. Keeping things simple, both videos see her dressed to the nines while delivering her bars in a single shot.

You can enjoy all of Armani Caesar‘s latest below.