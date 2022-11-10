As previously reported by REVOLT, the beginning of the week saw 21 Savage participating in a Clubhouse chat where he was asked about whether or not he would beat the other members of his 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. Simply put, his response was clear:

“Nobody from that freshman class can beat me in no Verzuz… Nobody.”

Not long after, Kodak Black took to social media to respond to his peer’s claims:

“I admire your confidence… That’s how you should feel. But you know I always put myself first and over any n**ga [on] any day, too. But boy, that’s cap.”

Yesterday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage appeared on a Twitch stream with Kai Cenat when he was once again asked about going toe-to-toe with the aforementioned rappers:

“Yea, depending on the crowd. Yea, for sho’. ‘Cause Uzi got a lot of cult fans. I’m smokin’ Kodak. Nah, Kodak got some s**t, though, it just depends on how a ni**a play it, how it go, though, you know?. N**gas be acting like I don’t got that s**t. That’s what be the problem. Like, n**gas be forgetting, I don’t know what n**gas thinking. Before all this Drake s**t, I been having hits. I been having diamond songs and s**t. I’m probably the only n**ga of this generation to go platinum with no features. ‘Cause they always talking about, ‘Oh, Savage a feature artist.’ No, Savage went platinum with no features my first album. My first album.”

At another point during the live stream, 21 and Cenat decided to watch the wildly popular XXL Freshman cypher that featured the Slaughter Gang rapper alongside Kodak, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, and Denzel Curry. Given that he could be seen vibing to everyone’s freestyles, it’s fair to say that any potential Verzuz would remain on friendly grounds.

Check out a clip of 21 Savage discussing Verzuz matchups below. His full sit-down with Kai Cenat can be watched here.