By Regina Cho
  /  07.08.2022

Last month, XXL announced their annual Freshman Class, which included rising stars like Nardo Wick, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Cochise, Doechii, and others. This week, more freestyles are being unveiled, with the latest one coming from none other than Saucy Santana. The new clip has taken social media by storm thanks to his raw acapella bars about his come up:

I went from rags to riches, some friends done changed up, congrats to disses because I came up/ I got my hater blockers on, it’s tunnel vision, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, better make your decision/ Let me clear this air, I can’t see through the smoke, fame made me a savage, let me show you cutthroat/ A crowd full of whispers, a page full of comments but it don’t phase me, it ain’t makin’ no commas

I put a D in dividends, not the D in drama, but if we gotta take it there, trust it’s gon’ bе trauma/ Traumatizing for you, you think you know my story but you ain’t got a clue/ I changed the gamе, I’m on the rise, try to go against me, boy, they know I’m the vibe/ Daddy up the road, see him when I’m 35

Within the last year and change, Santana released well-received projects like Outside and Keep It Playa, the latter of which included features from City GirlsBeatKingKali, and Rubi Rose. Since then, Santana has been all over the internet thanks to multiple viral anthems like “Walk” and “Material Girl.” He teased his official follow-up titled “Booty” a few weeks ago, which the fans are already highly anticipating. Santana also has been delivering energetic performances everywhere from the BET Awards red carpet pre-show to Essence Fest After Dark.

Be sure to press play on Saucy Santana’s brand new XXL Freshman freestyle down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Freestyles
Saucy Santana

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More