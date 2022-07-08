Last month, XXL announced their annual Freshman Class, which included rising stars like Nardo Wick, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Cochise, Doechii, and others. This week, more freestyles are being unveiled, with the latest one coming from none other than Saucy Santana. The new clip has taken social media by storm thanks to his raw acapella bars about his come up:

I went from rags to riches, some friends done changed up, congrats to disses because I came up/ I got my hater blockers on, it’s tunnel vision, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, better make your decision/ Let me clear this air, I can’t see through the smoke, fame made me a savage, let me show you cutthroat/ A crowd full of whispers, a page full of comments but it don’t phase me, it ain’t makin’ no commas

I put a D in dividends, not the D in drama, but if we gotta take it there, trust it’s gon’ bе trauma/ Traumatizing for you, you think you know my story but you ain’t got a clue/ I changed the gamе, I’m on the rise, try to go against me, boy, they know I’m the vibe/ Daddy up the road, see him when I’m 35

Within the last year and change, Santana released well-received projects like Outside and Keep It Playa, the latter of which included features from City Girls, BeatKing, Kali, and Rubi Rose. Since then, Santana has been all over the internet thanks to multiple viral anthems like “Walk” and “Material Girl.” He teased his official follow-up titled “Booty” a few weeks ago, which the fans are already highly anticipating. Santana also has been delivering energetic performances everywhere from the BET Awards red carpet pre-show to Essence Fest After Dark.

Be sure to press play on Saucy Santana’s brand new XXL Freshman freestyle down below.