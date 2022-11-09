Last month, Kodak Black blessed the masses with his latest body of work, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, which contains 19 tracks and additional contributions from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny. That project also marked Kodak’s latest top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 8 with roughly 43,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

Yesterday (Nov. 8), the Floridian star dropped off a new visual from said album for “At The Cross,” a Rippa On The Beat-produced effort that sees Kodak on a stream of consciousness about his heritage, his wealth, and more:

“All this life I’m livin’ got me crazy, why you drive the droptop when it’s rainin’? How you put an O in front of the Range? In a orange Rover, peel out, switchin’ lanes, all this gunpowder f**kin’ up my brain, life done took a toll on me, it changed me, Got a n**ga walkin’ ’round here, actin’ strange, I left my birds at the cross and went to Haiti, three crosses on my face, they wanna hang me, I triple-crossed a n**ga, yeah, I’m shady…”

The accompanying clip for “At The Cross” comes courtesy of 10K and shows Kodak in what appears to be a cathedral. He can also be spotted delivering his rhymes from the back of a high-end whip.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kodak recently took to social media to respond to 21 Savage, who made claims that he would best any of his XXL Freshman classmates in a Verzuz:

“You always been my round, though… I admire your confidence, though. That’s how you should feel. But I’ma always put myself first over any n**ga, any day, too… But that’s cap. You know you capped out. Boy that s**t cap.”

Press play on Kodak Black‘s “At The Cross” video below.