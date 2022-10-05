Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.05.2022

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Koreatown Monday (Oct. 3) night. Sources have identified the victim as 32-year-old Inglewood rapper Half Ounce.

According to local news outlet Fox 11 Los Angeles, the rapper was walking home with a friend around 11:30 p.m. near Eighth and New Hampshire when the shooting occurred. Half Ounce, whose legal name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was on the phone with his pregnant girlfriend at the time of the deadly incident.

She told Fox 11 that she heard gunshots before their conversation was abruptly disconnected. After being unable to reach him, she and O’Brien’s mother drove to the area. They waited at the scene of the crime all night for confirmation from authorities.

LAPD officials believe a dark-colored SUV approached the rapper and his friend as they walked through Koreatown on Monday night. The vehicle stopped and the passenger, wearing dark clothing, began firing at the men. Authorities say it is unclear if O’Brien’s friend fired back, but confirm he ran away during the hectic scene. Police are attempting to locate him to get more details about the shooting.

As for O’Brien, the rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. At least a dozen shots were reportedly fired. He leaves behind three young children — a 9-month-old son, a 2-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. The gunman and the driver have not been identified or arrested. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the LAPD.

Multiple sources have confirmed that O’Brien is the third rapper to be fatally shot in Los Angeles County since Sept. 12. On that day, PnB Rock was killed while having lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. On Sept. 24, Kee Riches, whose real name is Kian Nellum, died from gunfire in Compton.

