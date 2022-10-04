A video of a confrontation between a teen and several police officers has gone viral. The incident took place over the weekend at the Tulsa State Fair. In the video, a crowd watches as a young male is held on the concrete. At one point, an officer places his knee on the teen’s neck.

Yesterday (Oct. 3), local station Fox 23 News posted an article after speaking with the teen and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Caleb Janson, 17, told the outlet he only knew the officer’s knee was on his neck from watching the footage. He admitted that before the incident, he was drunk, but not doing anything that warranted such extreme actions at the hands of the police.

Janson also admitted to allowing a few people to skip the line for an attraction he was waiting for. He says that although it didn’t sit well with the people in line behind him, once the police arrived, he complied with their orders. “I was sitting there waiting for them to put handcuffs on me, and I ended up getting slammed on the ground,” the Tulsa teen said.

He continued, “Then I don’t really remember anything when they slammed me because I got knocked out.” Once the video was shared online, it gained attention from the masses. Even civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump weighed in on the footage.

After warning viewers about the video’s foul language, Crump wrote, “A police officer in Tulsa (OK) kneeled on a young teen’s NECK and knocked him out while restraining the teen at the Tulsa State Fair. We ALL know of the dangers of kneeling on an individual’s neck. This officer’s excessive force needs to be investigated!”

In response to Crump’s post, one person tweeted, “The cops never learn because they don’t get punished overall. It’s rare when they are held accountable.” Another added, “The [worst] part is the two officers standing to block the camera view. If the arrest is done according to protocol, there would be no reason to not allow filming.”

Capt. Mike Moore of the TCSO fairground Command Post in Tulsa disagreed with Janson’s version of events. Moore claimed that when officers confiscated the teen’s bottle of alcohol, he tried to take it back and run away. “That is when the use of force occurred and getting the gentleman under control and placed into custody,” Moore said. He added that Janson also “grabbed a handful of the [deputy’s] private parts and inner thigh and squeezed and twisted it.”

