By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.13.2022

R. Kelly’s alleged fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, announced that she is pregnant with the singer’s child in her new book, and already the claim has been refuted. Jennifer Bonjean, R. Kelly’s attorney, told TMZ that while she may be pregnant, she “certainly is not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.”

Savage, 26, made the claim in her tell-all, “Love and Joy of Robert.” The short read is only 24-pages in length and was published Friday (Aug. 12). The supposed mother-to-be said she wrote the book to reveal her experiences of living in the disgraced singer’s shadow as his lover. I went from living in a place where no one cared about my mental health to being able to live the best life I could. Taking part in this book was the first part of my experience of something I cannot ever get over, and I was able to share something Robert did not want to be known to the public,” she wrote about the book on Amazon. 

In it, she details how she initially thought she had contracted COVID-19 when she began experiencing strange symptoms. She had in fact tested positive, just not for the novel virus. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life,” wrote Savage. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” she continued. As it pertains to the details in the book, Bonjean said, “People are just insane.”

Kelly has three children with his ex-wife Andrea Danyell Kelly. For the past year, Kelly has been behind bars since being hit with a slew of charges including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping. Savage has long been perceived as one of Kelly’s victims; the young lady, however, has never viewed herself as such. 

Tags in this article:
Tags
R. Kelly

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
Maconomics

A look at NFTs and the future of business | 'Maconomics'

On an all-new episode of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into what NFTs are and ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
View More