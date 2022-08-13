R. Kelly’s alleged fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, announced that she is pregnant with the singer’s child in her new book, and already the claim has been refuted. Jennifer Bonjean, R. Kelly’s attorney, told TMZ that while she may be pregnant, she “certainly is not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.”

Savage, 26, made the claim in her tell-all, “Love and Joy of Robert.” The short read is only 24-pages in length and was published Friday (Aug. 12). The supposed mother-to-be said she wrote the book to reveal her experiences of living in the disgraced singer’s shadow as his lover. “I went from living in a place where no one cared about my mental health to being able to live the best life I could. Taking part in this book was the first part of my experience of something I cannot ever get over, and I was able to share something Robert did not want to be known to the public,” she wrote about the book on Amazon.

In it, she details how she initially thought she had contracted COVID-19 when she began experiencing strange symptoms. She had in fact tested positive, just not for the novel virus. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life,” wrote Savage. “Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” she continued. As it pertains to the details in the book, Bonjean said, “People are just insane.”

Kelly has three children with his ex-wife Andrea Danyell Kelly. For the past year, Kelly has been behind bars since being hit with a slew of charges including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping. Savage has long been perceived as one of Kelly’s victims; the young lady, however, has never viewed herself as such.