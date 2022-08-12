R. Kelly’s fiancée and alleged victim Joycelyn Savage claims be pregnant with the singer’s baby in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert.”

Savage, 26, released the book on Amazon this Friday (Aug. 12), promising a second part next year. In the book, she claims to be several months pregnant and found out only a few months after R. Kelly, 55, sent her an engagement ring. “Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” she said. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Savage does not explain how she got pregnant while R. Kelly has been in prison for the past year. She told the New York Post that a photograph of the ultrasound was the only image that R. Kelly approved for publication. “Yes, Robert approved the book and his team has read it through. I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened,” she told the news outlet. “However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”

Joycelyn revealed the two were engaged through a letter she sent on June 13 to a federal judge prior to R. Kelly’s sentencing, asking for him to get a lenient sentence. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2021 conviction in June. Savage’s parents have been publicly pleading for their daughter to leave the singer. They were interviewed in the six-part tell-all series “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” in 2020.