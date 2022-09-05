One award separates Adele from being added to the prestigious list of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners.

On Saturday (Sept. 3), the 34-year-old singer won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her “Adele: One Night Only.”Adele’s Emmy adds to her 15 Grammys and Oscar for the Bond theme, “Skyfall.”

Adele celebrated her win on Instagram, sharing photos of herself with her new gold trophy. “Bloody hell, I’m pleased as punch! Thank you, @mrbenwinston, for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much, @televisionacad. I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory, thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain, and big love to all the other nominees x.”

The television special, aired on CBS on Nov. 14, 2021, earned four additional awards, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and the Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special award.

The Washington Post reports that the British singer’s November special coincided with the release of her fourth studio album, 30. Adele performed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, in front of a star-studded crowd including Lizzo, Donald Glover, and Drake. During the concert, a man named Quentin and his girlfriend, Ashleigh, were serenaded by the singer before he proposed to her.

The concert also included an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Adele discussed her divorce, family, and relationships. “I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one,” she explained.

She continued, “From a very young age I promised myself that when I had kids that we’d stay together and we would be that united family and I tried for a really, really long time. I was so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself.”

She isn’t the only music star awaiting a Tony Award to complete her EGOT.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Eminem also won an Emmy for Best Live Variety Special after appearing in the Super Bowl halftime show in February with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

Check out Adele’s Instagram post below: