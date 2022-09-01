Social media supporters and family members are calling for the release of Dwayne Brooks. According to records, the 56-year-old is incarcerated at the Grafton Correctional Institution in Ohio. His offenses include aggravated robbery and attempted murder. Those close to him say he is innocent.

According to a Change.org petition started by a woman claiming to be his sister, he was wrongfully convicted and evidence in his case was withheld. In the petition, it says his family “was by the Grace of God finally able to obtain copies of the original police reports from his case.” The post goes on to say that witnesses vouched for his innocence and that original police documents contain errors and omissions.

At just 22 years old, Brooks was arrested and faced the death penalty while evidence that could have cleared his name was not introduced in court, according to the petition. At this time, 597 people have signed the petition calling for Brook’s freedom. Family and supporters are asking for 1,000. “Please feel free to read in-depth for yourself what happened to Dwayne Brooks (Cuyahoga County Court Docket CR-88-230828), and to understand why it happened because if it happened to him, it could happen to anyone,” the plea reads.

“Wrongfully convicted – 34 years spent incarcerated in [an] Ohio correctional facility. An innocent man,” one Twitter user said. Another post reads, “Free #DwayneBrooks [an] #innocent [man] serving 20 [years to] life thanks to #PoliceMisconduct.” One of the hashtags included in the tweet mentions “Brady violations.” According to SHOUSE California Law Group, Brady violations are when a prosecutor fails to disclose evidence to a criminal defendant or a defense attorney.

According to a July 2020 post from MoreLaw.com, Brooks was among a small group of people who “stole a van by force, drove to a park, and shot three victims in broad daylight in front of dozens of witnesses” in 1987. The outlet feels that Brooks’ request for a new trial was “properly denied.”