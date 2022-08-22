By Megan Ambers
  /  08.22.2022

ScHoolboy Q is showing off his golf skills in a newly released trailer for the “PGA Tour 2K23.” The golf simulation video game will feature golf legend Tiger Woods on the cover. He last appeared on the game cover in 2013 for “Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14.” In addition to serving as a playable in-game pro, Woods will also serve as an executive director advising the game development team.

In 2019, ScHoolboy Q spoke out about his newfound love of golf with Golf Digest. He revealed that his friend challenged him to a game of golf, leading to a bet he ultimately won.

“It was a bet. We were in the studio, and my boy started talking crazy. He’s a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf’s too hard for me,” he said. “[He] bets me 10 grand that I can’t make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I’d heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over.”

He credited the sport for changing his mental state, allowing him to learn more about himself as a man. “Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf. I got into it, and it changed my mental. It let me learn myself as a person,” Q said.

He added, “Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad, or certain things are going good, because of the attitude thing. It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life.”

The standard edition will be released on Oct. 14, while the deluxe and Tiger Woods editions will be released on Oct. 11.

You can watch the trailer down below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tiger Woods swings into billionaire status

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.10.2022

Schoolboy Q stars in Nike’s Tiger Woods Masters commercial

By C.H.
  /  04.10.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
ScHoolboy Q
Tiger Woods

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tiger Woods swings into billionaire status

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.10.2022

Schoolboy Q stars in Nike’s Tiger Woods Masters commercial

By C.H.
  /  04.10.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
News

Houston woman hospitalized after claiming she touched laced napkin at restaurant

Erin Mims says five minutes after touching the napkin, her “arm started tingling and feeling ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.19.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Idris Elba's new 'Beast' movie, Nipsey Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star & more

For the latest entertainment block on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Idris Elba talks about his ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.19.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Davontae Sanford, a man fueling cars and his hometown people in need

This week’s “REVOLT Black News Weekly” revolutionary of the week is Davontae Sanford. Convicted nearly ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.19.2022
View More