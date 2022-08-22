ScHoolboy Q is showing off his golf skills in a newly released trailer for the “PGA Tour 2K23.” The golf simulation video game will feature golf legend Tiger Woods on the cover. He last appeared on the game cover in 2013 for “Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14.” In addition to serving as a playable in-game pro, Woods will also serve as an executive director advising the game development team.

In 2019, ScHoolboy Q spoke out about his newfound love of golf with Golf Digest. He revealed that his friend challenged him to a game of golf, leading to a bet he ultimately won.

“It was a bet. We were in the studio, and my boy started talking crazy. He’s a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf’s too hard for me,” he said. “[He] bets me 10 grand that I can’t make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I’d heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over.”

He credited the sport for changing his mental state, allowing him to learn more about himself as a man. “Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf. I got into it, and it changed my mental. It let me learn myself as a person,” Q said.

He added, “Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad, or certain things are going good, because of the attitude thing. It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life.”

The standard edition will be released on Oct. 14, while the deluxe and Tiger Woods editions will be released on Oct. 11.

You can watch the trailer down below: