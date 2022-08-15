Adrien Broner will no longer participate in the anticipated matchup against Omar Figueroa on Saturday (Aug. 20), ESPN reports.

At this time, Broner cites his mental health as the reason for stepping down from the boxing match.

“Sorry to all my fans, but mental health is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring,” said Broner in an official statement. “I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with [their] boxing career and that is something I won’t do.”

In recent years, athletes have been vocal about their mental health struggles that often take a backseat when it comes to their line of work. From Simone Biles to Naomi Osaka, and beyond, the stance on the toll sports can take on the mental well-being of players has been the topic of conversation.

At this time, Broner has requested support and prayers as he takes a step back to work on getting better.

“Just pray for me,” he said. “I love the sport of boxing too much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again.”

Out of his last four fights, Broner has only managed to walk away with one win and has not participated in a match in the last year and a half.

“Man, I’m going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I aint gon give up. I set more goals, and I ain’t stopping until I finish what I started, but sorry to say this but I’m not fighting #August20th,” he continued.

He also said that he needs to take a step back before putting his life on the line again for another boxing match.

“I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people feelings and pleasing them when In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody,” AB wrote, adding, “I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON #Respectfully.”