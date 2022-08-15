New reports reveal that beloved comedian Teddy Ray allegedly died in an apparent drowning, TMZ reports.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 12) morning at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker alerted authorities that a man had been found floating in the swimming pool.

While police don’t suspect any foul play, it is unclear whose residence Ray was at. Per the coroner, the “Wild’N Out” comedian lived in Gardena, California.

As previously reported by REVOLT, fans and loved ones of Ray flocked to social media to share condolences following the news of his passing.

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” Comedy Central wrote in an official statement shared to Twitter. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company that Ray collaborated with, shared that they are “heartbroken” about the news of his death. “We will miss him every day, but we know he will have heaven laughing.”

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson also shared that she was “heartbroken” over the news. Fellow comedian Katt Williams, who Ray toured with, also took to social media saying, “My brilliant n**ga. So sorry. Love u.”

The Los Angeles native, who was known for his viral skits that brought the culture popular sayings like “Double cheeked up” and “You 36,” recently celebrated a birthday on July 30. In a post on Instagram, he shared that he was grateful “for another lap around this hot a** sun.”

Teddy Ray gave us “You 36”. “You are GOOD”. “Double cheeked up”… These are staples in the culture. Bro is gonna live forever. Rest in peace. — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) August 13, 2022

More recently, he opened up about the passing of fellow comedian Jak Knight.

“This mighta been the most ni**erishly happy I ever been in my life to watch you have your own show ordering white people around all day with an endless Hennessy budget available,” he wrote. “It took me forever to type this, I ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful. Love your 4ever Jak Knight.”

At this time, investigators are awaiting all results from Ray’s autopsy before determining an official cause of death. He was only 32 years old.