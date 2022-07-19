The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Jak Knight’s cause of death on Monday (July 18). The comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment with a gunshot wound, as reported by PEOPLE. The coroner ruled Knight’s death a suicide.

The 28-year-old’s family confirmed his passing with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday (July 14). Knight’s untimely demise was met with an outpour of love on social media from his industry peers. “RIP Jak Knight. Praying for his friends,” Chance the Rapper wrote. “Everything’s Trash” star, Phoebe Robinson, also shared her sentiments on Twitter. “Truly shocked to hear about Jak Knight’s passing. Only 28. A brilliant stand-up comic and dope person. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Knight was known as a multifaceted comedic talent and started his career opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, and Joel McHale. He recently co-created executive produced the Peacock comedy series, “Bust Down.” The show centered around four friends who work for minimum wage at an Ohio casino. Knight celebrated his recent career milestone on social media. “A lot of unbelievably talented people worked hard to make one of the dumbest shows ever. The era of ashy had begun. Musty niggas lets get in formation!”

Peacock and UTV released a statement regarding the rising talent’s death: “We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight. He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time.”

“Insecure” showrunner, Prentice Penny, penned a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Knight on Twitter. He wrote, “RIP #jakknight had the honor of knowing him on #pausewithsamjay and the fun of arguing with him too. Was a man of HUGE character and a bigger heart. He loved whatever he did hard!”

RIP Jak Knight 🕊 Praying for his friends — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 16, 2022

Truly shocked to hear about Jak Knight’s passing. Only 28. A brilliant stand-up comic and dope person. 💔💔💔. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and loved ones. — Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) July 16, 2022