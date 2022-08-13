By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.13.2022

Rising comedy star Teddy Ray has passed. The improv aficionado was 32. News of Ray’s death hit social media late Friday afternoon (Aug. 12). A cause of death has not been released. 

The West Los Angeles native recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. In an Instagram post he wrote, “Pulling up on 32 likeLord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun.” The post, which was once inundated with birthday wishes, is now littered with messages of sorrow and shock. “Wow! Rest up my gut. Thank you for the laughs over the years,” wrote fellow social media star Reggie Couz. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson wrote, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.” Comedian Katt Williams, who Ray toured with, also wrote, “My brilliant n**ga. So sorry. Love u.”

The standup comedy talent was famously known for his viral skits. One of them being the origin of the popular saying “double cheeked up.” As he built a name for himself, he was tapped as a content creator for All Def Digital and BET’s “Comic View.” News of Ray’s sudden passing has left his fans and peers shattered. His death sadly comes on the heels of fellow rising comedic talent Jak Knight ending his own life last month (July 14). 

Ray’s second to last Instagram post was a photo of him, Knight and a female friend. “This mighta been the most ni**erishly happy I ever been in my life to watch you have your own show ordering white people around all day with an endless Hennessy budget available. It took me forever to type this, I ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful. Love your 4ever Jak Knight,” he wrote a day after the tragic news broke. Tributes flooding social about Ray’s passing echo a similar sentiment.

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
Maconomics

A look at NFTs and the future of business | 'Maconomics'

On an all-new episode of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into what NFTs are and ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
View More