Rising comedy star Teddy Ray has passed. The improv aficionado was 32. News of Ray’s death hit social media late Friday afternoon (Aug. 12). A cause of death has not been released.

The West Los Angeles native recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. In an Instagram post he wrote, “Pulling up on 32 like … Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun.” The post, which was once inundated with birthday wishes, is now littered with messages of sorrow and shock. “Wow! Rest up my gut. Thank you for the laughs over the years,” wrote fellow social media star Reggie Couz. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson wrote, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.” Comedian Katt Williams, who Ray toured with, also wrote, “My brilliant n**ga. So sorry. Love u.”

The standup comedy talent was famously known for his viral skits. One of them being the origin of the popular saying “double cheeked up.” As he built a name for himself, he was tapped as a content creator for All Def Digital and BET’s “Comic View.” News of Ray’s sudden passing has left his fans and peers shattered. His death sadly comes on the heels of fellow rising comedic talent Jak Knight ending his own life last month (July 14).

Ray’s second to last Instagram post was a photo of him, Knight and a female friend. “This mighta been the most ni**erishly happy I ever been in my life to watch you have your own show ordering white people around all day with an endless Hennessy budget available. It took me forever to type this, I ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful. Love your 4ever Jak Knight,” he wrote a day after the tragic news broke. Tributes flooding social about Ray’s passing echo a similar sentiment.

Teddy Ray gave us "You 36". "You are GOOD". "Double cheeked up"… These are staples in the culture. Bro is gonna live forever. Rest in peace. — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) August 13, 2022

MAN DEATH IS CRAZY WTF NOW TEDDY RAY IS DEAD??? MAN WAS A COMEDIC STAR — Sneezus👃🏿 (@kronSAYS) August 12, 2022

Can someone say this is a bad joke? Teddy Ray is not actually dead right?🥺💔 — CHYRA (@ChyraLu) August 13, 2022

damn… teddy ray is really dead. i'm gonna miss him roasting tf out of doboy — Milty:THROW DOODOO AT BBC BUILDING (@UroborosHyejoo) August 13, 2022

Damn Teddy Ray really dead… that one hurt like a play cousin — Hugey Levert (@YogiBarry_) August 13, 2022

I dead watched anything All def with him in it after this 😭😭😭😭 shit is still jokes omg he was so funny!! news of him passing just blew mine fr. RIP Teddy Ray 🥺 https://t.co/DPB9JZLtwJ — deja (@dejarmani) August 12, 2022

Very few deaths affect me, but waking up and seeing this one hurts. Teddy Ray was never not funny. Every sketch he was apart of since the early days of ADD was gold. RIP man. https://t.co/qdcS5BKdNY — Delmar Hill (@TBG_Dizzho) August 13, 2022

DEATH ……. that’s the easy part BUT To LIVE a PURPOSEFUL LIFE that touch many OTHERS. That’s the HARD part and you did that!!

.

.

ON TO THE NEXT JOURNEY TEDDY RAY. 🕊 🙏🏾❤️ — Jeremy Gumbo Christian (@HeyItsGumbo) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

Jak Knight and Teddy Ray within a month of each other, comedy and standup is dead 2bof the brightest up and coming stars extinguished before they got they full shine — My negro academia (@Eturnquest) August 12, 2022

teddy ray is dead. can't believe we lost a real one so young. i used to watch him sm on all def's yt channel bc he could always make my day brighter. #ripTeddyray pic.twitter.com/4a7qOPM3Zn — kei domi (@keidomi) August 13, 2022

rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022

Teddy Ray was undeniably funny.

I’m so glad I had the privilege of working with him on Pause. When we shot this we never got to speak about the scene because of social distancing. When I read the script I thought “I hope he picks me up.” He did it on the first take. A natural. pic.twitter.com/AEPbT5fpSC — Alex English (@alex3nglish) August 13, 2022