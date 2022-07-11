A Georgia family is searching for answers after Israel “Izzy” Scott passed away during a swimming lesson, TODAY reports.

According to Scott’s parents, Dori and Walt Scott, the 4-year-old was attending his second swim lesson at “Swim With Lexie,” a company where his older sister had attended classes two years earlier. At the time of his first lesson on June 13, she was told that parents could not attend lessons in order to prevent the children from being distracted.

“I understood because I am a hair stylist and know that children can act different when their parents are around,” said Dori Scott during an interview with TODAY Parents. “But I didn’t want to leave my baby.”

Per a report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Dori admitted that her son was hesitant about attending a second lesson the following day on June 14.

“What if I drown?” Dori said Izzy asked. She also told officials that she reassured him that this would not happen and proceeded to wait for him in the vehicle to finish the lesson until she was instructed to go check on her son by another parent.

“I went through the gate and saw Izzy laying [next to] the pool unresponsive,” she shared. “A parent was doing CPR but he was limp.”

The report also notes that nine other children were included in the lesson. Following the incident, Izzy was transported to a local medical center followed by the Children’s Medical Center in Augusta. On June 15, he was pronounced dead as a result of “accidental drowning.”

“It felt like a dream… a mother’s worst nightmare,” Dori recalled. While the family has not filed a lawsuit surrounding Izzy’s death, an attorney representing the family revealed that they are currently in the “fact-finding phase.”

“We don’t have a concrete narrative of what happened,” said civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. At this time, the family says they have not received any further details from Lexie TenHuisen, the instructor in charge of the lesson.

Instead, they did receive a Venmo refund for the class, along with a condolence card from TenHuisen two weeks after the incident occured. “It wasn’t an apology,” said Izzy’s father, Walt.