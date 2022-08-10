A video shows Yue “Emily” Yu pouring drain cleaner into her husband’s cup. Yu did this allegedly three separate times.

Jack Chen, a radiologist, said he became suspicious when he started to feel sick. He decided to set up a nanny cam in their kitchen.

“This video (from July 18) shows me taking a sip of my still-hot lemonade, covering my cup with Saran wrap,” Chen said in his statement. “And then of Emily taking the Draino (sic) from under the sink, removing the covering to pour the Draino, and then replacing the cellophane and putting the Draino (sic) back.”

The doctor also outlined a long list of allegations against his wife, including telling their children “to die” in Chinese.

“Emily would call me a ‘f**king a**hole’ and other insults,” Chen said. “Currently, she minimizes my existence by telling the children in front of me to tell [me] to do something without addressing me. She would have the children to tell me to do menial tasks for her.”

A restraining order has been issued against the 45-year-old doctor by Chen. The order alleges that Yu was abusive towards him and their two children. The couple shares a 7-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

Upon granting the temporary restraining order, the court set a hearing for the permanent order for Aug. 18.

“Both children have suffered physical, verbal and emotional abuse,” the documents allege.

No charges against Yu has been filed, who was released from custody late Friday, Aug. 5 after posting bond. However, according to Irvine Police Lt. Bill Bingham, they do believe it is a domestic situation. And they have no evidence that Yu’s patients are in danger.

“We do believe this is a domestic-related incident. There’s nothing that we discovered that has caused us concern for the patients that [Yu] treated.”

Chen has filed for divorce from Yu. The couple married in 2012.