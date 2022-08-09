By Regina Cho
  /  08.09.2022

Earlier this month, NBA YoungBoy unveiled his long-awaited album The Last Slimeto, which contains 30 songs and additional features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The project was led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.” Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy a consistent stream of accompanying visuals for several tracks, including “I Know,” “Digital,” “She Want Chanel,” and others.

Yesterday (Aug. 8), the Baton Rouge star added onto that list with his most recent offering, the official video for “Proof.” Equipped with scenes of YoungBoy embracing elements like lightning, fire, and more, the visual enhances his hard-hitting flow:

You go, you leave if you want to, misguide me usin’ your body (Ooh), you know I’m lovin’ you (What you feelin’ like?) What to do?/ I wan’ see you, I’m like, I wanna see you too, buy Jimmy Choo, Pucci, Prada, Balmain too/ I’m a shotta, millions of dollars, how you get me glued to you? Jump out the coupe, I flew the Lear to a place in her mind, no clue/ Beggin’ me to say the truth, I can’t explain without no proof, so much s**t I had to face, I’m up to date, I made it through

The Last Slimeto follows his January mixtape Colors, a 19-song body of work with a single assist from Quando Rondo. Aside from his solo projects, YoungBoy also recently joined forces with DaBaby for Better Than You, which included viral singles like “Bestie” and “Neighborhood Superstar.” YoungBoy’s last official album, Sincerely, Kentrell, dropped last September and earned the rapper his fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 137,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on NBA YoungBoy’s music video for “Proof” down below.

