Back in May, BackRoad Gee made his return to wax with “Under Attack,” a Jackson Romain-produced effort that sees him reaffirming his status in the streets:

“Tdai was the first man that I see with a shush on a whoosh, it’s confirmed when we there pon the block ’cause it’s therе in the bush, likklе man, confirm yourself, don’t come ’round here, what’s good? Likkle motherfucker came ’round here, BG shot him out his boogs, what’s understood don’t need to be said, I would have bun my man but K dot stopped me, I would of bun my man but TT stop me, still can’t forget how that youth try rob me…”

Just before August arrived, BackRoad Gee dropped off a “Euro Remix” of the drill offering, which adds contributions from France‘s Kekra, Germany’s 2Lade, and Sweden‘s Yasin. As expected, the three artists match the song’s energy with some hard-hitting lyrics of their own:

“Get under attack, any violation, we’re slidin’ back, you’re barking at the wrong tree, young fuming, silent strap, BackRoad Gee m’a dit, ‘my G, t’es le maxi crack, can you body that?’ Oki doki où est le body bag? J’fume la concu’ comme un Cali pack, 9 millimètre, no galipettes, j’suis à Dubaï, j’commande des Gallussettes, en même temps j’prépare le casse du siècle…”

Back in October, BackRoad Gee liberated his latest body of work Reporting Live (From the Back of the Roads), which boasted assists from Jme, Lethal Bizzle, Stylo G, Stefflon Don, Pa Salieu, NSG, Ms Banks, Olamide, and more. 2021 also spawned notable appearances from the London emcee on songs like RV’s “Moonwalk Slide,” Ghetts’ “No Mercy,” Sneakbo’s “Wag1,” Dappy’s “Antigua,” and JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway The Machine’s “King Kong Riddim.” Press play on BackRoad Gee, Kekra, 2Lade, and Yasin’s “Under Attack (Euro Remix)” below.