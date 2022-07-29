Yesterday (July 29), WSTRN connected with BackRoad Gee for their new single “Unload,” which is produced by PRGRSHN and sees all parties boasting about life and success:

“Ah, we never miss, kings yuh haffi mention we ina mix, yuh wife jezzy that we never kiss, mi see ah snake from far dem ah hiss, we run tings wid no warnin’, seh we, joog night till the mornin’, and mi raised in the Westside that mi born in, we nuh mess with them man cah dey corny, don’t let it get ina yuh head, loyalty for mi breddahs till mi dead, where di money deh? Mi just want di bread, from mi born, seh yuh know dat mi ah dead…”

As of this article, the group — consisting of Haile, Louis Rei, and Akelle Charles — has yet to bless the masses with an official debut album, making such a project highly anticipated. Since the release of 2019’s WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, WSTRN liberated top-tier cuts like “Re Up,” “Never Find,” “Armagidion,” “Mama Stay,” “Be My Guest” with Fireboy DML, “Wonder Woman,” “Professional Love,” “Never Leave” with Lila Iké, and the heartfelt tribute “Hayley’s Song.” Meanwhile, BackRoad Gee liberated Reporting Live (From the Back of the Roads) last October, complete with 18 songs and assists from Lethal Bizzle, Jme, NSG, Ms Banks, Stylo G, Stefflon Don, Pa Salieu, Olamide, and more.

In a past interview with Pulse, WSTRN opened up about their creativity and penchant for crafting hit singles:

“We create ourselves and we think we are pretty good at what we do. When you then consider that we’re three, it makes everything more interesting … we trust each other. It’s not that we can’t take advice, but we would like to create that thing first.”

Press play on WSTRN and BackRoad Gee‘s “Unload” below.