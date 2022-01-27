Last year, WSTRN took to social media to reveal a track titled “Hayley’s Song,” which was released in honor of a late fan named Hayley Maggie Smith. Hayley was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in 2020 when she was only 29 — she tragically passed away in July. Yesterday (Jan. 26), “Hayley’s Song” was given an official release on streaming platforms, along with an accompanying message from the London trio:

“Hayley’s story inspired so many people and will for years to come. We know this means a lot to her family and friends who loved her dearly. All proceeds will go to Hayley’s mum and dad.”

Hayley’s mother, Linda Smith, also spoke to her daughter in an open Facebook post in regards to the song’s proper release:

“Hayley Maggie Smith my beautiful girl…‘Hayley’s song’ is being released today …you are my legacy my darling… and this is yours. Me and Hayley slept in the same room for months… never did I leave you’re side … every second was precious…. We didn’t have time for tears … instead we spent our time telling each other how much we loved each other … precious time ….. the only times we shared a tear together was when we would wake up in the night, and you’d say ‘can we have a nice cup of tea … and shall we listen to my song ‘ …. We listened to it over and over again…”

A couple of days after Hayley’s unfortunate transition, ITV News revealed an interview where she spoke candidly about her illness — sarcoma, a rare cancer with 15 new diagnoses per day, reportedly — and accepting her eventual fate:

“I’ve been so lucky because in my short life I’ve managed to achieve so much, not necessarily academically or materialistically but instead I spent all of my twenties travelling the world and partying as much as I could!”

Press play on “Hayley’s Song” below.