Last week, Nardo Wick dropped off the deluxe version of his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? The upgrade added on 12 additional songs and a couple of new collaborations alongside Latto and The Kid LAROI, the last of whom appeared on the standout cut “Burning Up.” Produced by Trademark, Looisey, WhereTFisRay, and Cloud, “Burning Up” sees Wick and LAROI boasting about their wealth and fame, along with everything else that comes with it:

“Quarter million-dollar vacation, bitch, this is a money conversation, look at where I come from, it’s amazing, under California sun, on the beach gettin’ faded, doubled up my cup and it’s a whole lot of dirty, where I’m from, I’m the first on Forbes under thirty, they ain’t ever seen that shit, brand new Porsche, 911, red velvet inside my whip…”

Yesterday (July 27), Nardo Wick unveiled a matching visual for “Burning Up,” which comes courtesy of Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade. The short, cinematic clip begins with a shot of the two artists riding motorcycles before things switch to the duo donning suits by the water. Viewers can also catch trippier scenes throughout, including Wick blowing money around in a forest and LAROI flying through the air using a countless number of balloons.

Who Is Nardo Wick? was originally released back in December with 18 tracks and additional features from Future, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Lakeyah, and BIG30. The album both peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and earned Wick a well-deserved Gold plaque. Outside of his own work, the newly minted XXL Freshman has appeared on notable cuts like Rylo Rodriguez’s “Murder,” 42 Dugg’s “Opp Pack,” Doe Boy’s “OPP PARTY,” Big Scarr’s “Yea Whoa,” and Money Man’s “Undertaker.” Press play on Nardo Wick and The Kid LAROI‘s “Burning Up” video below.